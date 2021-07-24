What Country Is ROC in the Olympics? Athletes From Banned Country Compete

The Summer Olympic Games are in full swing, and sports fans are excited to see the international community gather together to compete. In the Olympic opening ceremonies, there were several countries that fans had questions about, most notably, the ROC . Here's what country the ROC is and why they had to adopt a new name to participate in the Olympics.

So, what country is the ROC?

For those who may not remember, at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Russia was involved in a doping scandal that shook the international athletic community. The BBC explains that Russia was accused of covering up athletes abusing drugs, including while Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics at Sochi. The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) declared that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) appeared to have altered athlete's test results.

Beginning in 2015, Russian athletes who wish to compete in international sports must comply with the following rules: they are not allowed to compete under the Russian flag, call themselves Russia, or play the Russian national anthem. Initially, Russia was banned for four years but tried to appeal their ban in 2019. In 2020, the four-year ban was reduced to two, which is currently in effect.

After their appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) declared that Rusada failed to provide authentic drug testing results to Wada, which means that they are still banned. The Independent reports that CAS decreed, "Russia will only be reinstated after the ban if it respects and observes the sanctions imposed, pays all related fines and contributions and becomes compliant with the Wada code."

Any Russian athlete who proves clean of doping will perform under the name ROC: Russian Olympic Committee. The naming decision was agreed upon by the International Olympic Committee and Wada. Currently, the ban lasts until December 16, 2022, and Russia cannot participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. ROC is a slight name change from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where the group was called "Olympic Athletes from Russia."