Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky's Relationship Status Revealed

In 2012, at the very young age of 15 years old, Team USA’s swimming superstar Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in London and has been unstoppable ever since.

Inspired by her parents, Mary Glen and David Ledecky, and her older brother Michael, — who are also avid swimmers — Katie began swimming at 6 years old and is now looking to add to her medals collection at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.