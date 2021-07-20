Team USA Surfer Carissa Moore Had a Lovely Island-Themed Wedding in 2017

Team USA Surfer Carissa Moore Had a Lovely Island-Themed Wedding in 2017By Sara Belcher
Jul. 20 2021, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Four-time world champion Carissa Moore is going to the Summer Olympics for the 2021 competition. Carissa was the youngest person to ever receive a world champion title, earning her first when she was only 18, securing subsequent titles in 2013, 2015, and 2019.
The athlete has a long career behind her heading into her first-ever Olympic games, so it's understandable why viewers would want to know more about her personal life, including who her husband is.
Carissa and her husband were high school sweethearts.
Carissa and her husband, Luke Untermann, tied the knot back in 2017 in an island-themed wedding. The two were high school sweethearts, meeting when they were only teenagers. They got married on a friend's estate in Oahu, Hawaii, officiated by a friend of theirs from the World Surf League.
“I’m so happy with how everything turned out!” Carissa told The Knot of her Dec. 17 wedding. “My wedding planner really did an amazing job making this a huge dreamy luau on the North Shore.”
But despite the pair's relationship holding steady over the years, she said that it wasn't always easy, and getting engaged forced her to reflect.
“When we got engaged, I really felt the whole question of purpose,” she shared with Red Bull of her and Luke's engagement. "I literally felt like my biggest goal during the year and a half of my engagement was that I just wanted to know who I was when I walked down the aisle ... What does success and happiness look like for me?”
Her 2020 documentary explored a lot of similar questions about her life.
These questions about what makes her happy continued to be a focal point in her development, and director Peter Hamblin made them the basis for the documentary RISS. A Film About More Love with Carissa Kainani Moore.
“My goal was to peel back the layers and show the person behind the athlete; to show the layers of Carissa’s personality," Peter told Variety. "Everyone sees the athletic side of her, but I wanted to focus on the complexity of her character and what an inspiring force she is.”
“From my perspective, one of Carissa’s greatest challenges (much like the rest of us) has been defining her purpose and what makes her happy," he continued. "She realized early on that trophies and wins are short lived, and true happiness is found closer to home. The film really covers the lessons Carissa has learnt along the way and encourages young people to ‘Follow their dreams, be authentic and make time for others,’ because, as clichéd as that sounds, this is what Riss lives by and what I believe truly makes her happy.”
The documentary premiered on Refinery29's Facebook Watch page and is currently available to stream on Red Bull's website for those who wish to see it before the upcoming Olympics. The energy drink company's Media House helped produce the film alongside Hamblin Imagery, and it originally premiered in May 2020.
What is Carissa Moore's net worth?
There are various reports claiming Carissa's net worth, though none have been completely verified. Some report her worth to be around $4 million, though her Wikipedia page claims her career earnings total around $2.1 million (between 2010 and 2019). This would mean Carissa has earned an average of $210,000 a year for 10 years.
Her sources of income are likely awards for various competitions she's competed in, as well as sponsorships and brand deals.