Hong Kong Has Its Own Olympics Team Due to a Complicated History With China

After the 1949 revolution, China separated into the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which is today considered mainland China, and the Republic of China (ROC), which is today considered Taiwan. In addition to this, Hong Kong remained a colony of Britain, which it had been since 1841.

Because of China’s split, in 1951, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wanted to play it safe, so they offered recognition to both the ROC and PRC as separate teams for the 1952 Olympics.

But they did wait until the last minute to extend invitations to these two entities. And because this was being offered to both those countries, the IOC felt it only fair to allow Hong Kong to compete as their own entity separate from both China and Britain.