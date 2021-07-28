Serena Williams Has a Really Good Reason for Skipping the Tokyo Olympics

What kept her out of the 2004 games? An injury.

Except for the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, tennis star Serena Williams has played in every Summer Olympics since 2000.

At the London games in 2012, Serena also picked up her first gold medal in women’s singles. So, why would the tennis legend skip the Olympics this year?

However, over the years, Serena and her sister Venus Williams have won gold medals in doubles at the 2000, 2008, and 2012 Summer Olympics.

Serena Williams didn't just skip the Tokyo Olympics just because of COVID-19.

This past May, Serena shared her rationale for skipping the Olympics for the first time in over a decade, saying, per NBC Sports, "It was supposed to be last year, and now it's this year, and then there is this pandemic, and there is so much to think about." She went on to say that she was taking things one day at a time.

At the end of the day, Serena decided to not go to Tokyo, despite clinching a spot on the U.S. team after the Italian open. It seems the Covid restrictions, which prevented athletes from traveling with their families was the dealbreaker for Serena, who is happily married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and the proud mom to daughter Alexis Olympia.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," Serena stated at Wimbledon according to Good Housekeeping. "I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry." When asked about whether she would travel to the Olympics without her 3-year-old daughter, Serena told NBC Sports, "I haven't spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself."

