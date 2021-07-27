Logo
Home > Entertainment > Summer Olympic Games
Bob Costas
Source: Getty Images

The Real Reason Why Bob Costas Isn't Hosting Olympic Coverage This Year

By

Jul. 27 2021, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Although he had an ambitious career in media before his big break, viewers were first introduced to Robert Quinlan Costas, more popularly known as Bob Costas, in 1980, when he was hired by NBC. Since then, Bob has won 28 Emmys for his on-screen work, but recent reports suggest that his tenure as America’s favorite sportscaster has come to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob has been the voice of the Olympic Games for nearly four decades, but he has yet to make an appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, leading fans to wonder — where is he? Why is Bob not doing the Olympics this year?

Bob Costas
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Why is Bob Costas not doing the Olympics this year?

Bob previously confirmed his decision to step down as lead primetime host when he announced that he would be absent from the commentator’s booth at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and he will continue his leave of absence in the 2020 summer games.

In an interview, Bob shared that he feels that NBC’s Olympics coverage is in great hands with longtime ESPN sportscaster, Mike Tirico — who previously hosted the Rio Olympics alongside Bob in 2016 — at the helm. 

Bob told USA Today, “I am going to let Mike have his time. He deserves it. I know they will do a good job under very difficult circumstances. I have many, many friends there at NBC and I wish them much success.”

Article continues below advertisement
Bob Costas
Source: Getty Images

Did Bob Costas retire?

While Bob may not be the primetime host of the Olympics this year, that doesn’t mean he’s saying goodbye to sportscasting for good. The 69-year-old commentator said, “I’m not looking to retire. I am just looking to do just a few things that interest me and don’t have myself beating coming and going.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to Bob, he’s most excited about the revival of his HBO series, Back on the Road With Bob Costas, which will return to the small screen on Friday, July 30, and promises to feature some of the biggest names in sports. In addition, Bob acts as a guest commentator for CNN and will also appear in Ken Burns’ upcoming documentary about the life of Muhammad Ali.

It’s clear that Bob’s plate is full, so we won’t see him back at the Olympics anytime soon. Meet the commentators who are taking his place.

Article continues below advertisement
Mike Tirico
Source: Getty Images

Meet the 2020 Summer Olympics commentators.

In addition to Mike Tirico, who serves as the prime-time host of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Rebecca Lowe, Ahmed Fareed, Liam McHugh, and Kathryn Tappen will also serve as sportscasters for the international event.

Article continues below advertisement

On NBC, Mike will provide primetime and late-night coverage. Rebecca will host during the day while Ahmed, Liam, and Kathryn will broadcast live on USA Network. Mike told People that although he has big shoes to fill, he’s more than ready to take the next step.

"I got the call from our executive producer at the time that Bob was ready to step down from his role and that they would like me to do that role.” He added, “I was shocked by it. I didn't think Bob was ready to move on from the role, but, without saying, I was thrilled to have that call placed to me."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Alec Yoder's Friendship Started on Twitter!

Tom Daley and His Husband Have a Very Adorable Family Life

Breakdancing Will Make its Olympic Debut at the 2024 Games

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.