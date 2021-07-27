The Real Reason Why Bob Costas Isn't Hosting Olympic Coverage This Year

Bob previously confirmed his decision to step down as lead primetime host when he announced that he would be absent from the commentator’s booth at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and he will continue his leave of absence in the 2020 summer games.

In an interview, Bob shared that he feels that NBC’s Olympics coverage is in great hands with longtime ESPN sportscaster, Mike Tirico — who previously hosted the Rio Olympics alongside Bob in 2016 — at the helm.

Bob told USA Today, “I am going to let Mike have his time. He deserves it. I know they will do a good job under very difficult circumstances. I have many, many friends there at NBC and I wish them much success.”