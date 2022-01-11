Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe Shine as the Lissons in Season 2 of 'The Righteous Gemstones'By Chris Barilla
Jan. 11 2022, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
The new year is starting off with quite a bang as Danny McBride's hit comedy series The Righteous Gemstones has returned for a second season. And so far, it is living up to all of the hilarity of the first go around, and then some. Alongside the big names from Season 1 such as Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Cassidy Freeman, there have been some other pretty famous introductions to the cast.
Two of these famous additions have taken on the form of evangelical power couple Lyle and Lindy Lissons, and their introduction to the story has certainly shaken things up quite a bit. So who exactly are the Lissons on The Righteous Gemstones, who plays them, and what else do we know? Keep reading to find out!
Who are the Lissons on 'The Righteous Gemstones'?
The Lissons are rivals of the Gemstone family. Lyle Lisson (Eric Andre) and Lindy Lisson (Jessica Lowe) are introduced to fans in the Season 2 premiere of the show. They meet the Gemstone family and make them an investment proposal. Lyle seems to have a penchant for music and is a skilled guitar player, something that he injects into his sermons frequently. Fans may recognize Eric Andre from past works such as Bad Trip and The Eric Andre Show.
As for his wife, Lindy helps her husband deliver his sermons, and because of their similar tendencies, they took a liking to the Gemstones. Add that to the fact that both Lyle and Lindy are close in age to Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) Gemstone, alongside their apparent eagerness to develop business relations, and you have what appears to be the makings of a great friendship. Fans may recognize Jessica Lowe from past works such as Wrecked and Blended.
As for those Gemstone-Lissons business relations, they include opening a beachside Christian timeshare in Florida called Zion’s Landing. Naturally, Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) objects to the proposal and begins questioning the Lissons' motives for wanting to work with the Gemstones. The ensuing argument sees Eli attempt to embarrass Jesse in front of the Lissons.
What other actors have joined the cast of 'The Righteous Gemstones' for Season 2?
The Gemstone family aside, stars from the first season such as Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Walton Goggins, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, and Tim Baltz also return for the second season of the show.
In terms of other new stars, Jason Schwartzman has also joined the cast for Season 2, taking on the role of Thaniel, an intimidating journalist who is writing an article about the Gemstone family.
There is also the addition of Eric Roberts, who joins the cast as Junior, a childhood friend of Eli's from back when he lived in Memphis.
Check out the new season of The Righteous Gemstones, along with all of its older episodes, streaming on HBO Max now.