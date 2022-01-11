Logo
Home > Tv
Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe
Source: HBO

Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe Shine as the Lissons in Season 2 of 'The Righteous Gemstones'

By

Jan. 11 2022, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

The new year is starting off with quite a bang as Danny McBride's hit comedy series The Righteous Gemstones has returned for a second season. And so far, it is living up to all of the hilarity of the first go around, and then some. Alongside the big names from Season 1 such as Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Cassidy Freeman, there have been some other pretty famous introductions to the cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Two of these famous additions have taken on the form of evangelical power couple Lyle and Lindy Lissons, and their introduction to the story has certainly shaken things up quite a bit. So who exactly are the Lissons on The Righteous Gemstones, who plays them, and what else do we know? Keep reading to find out!

Jessica Lowe, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André, Danny McBride
Source: HBO
Article continues below advertisement

Who are the Lissons on 'The Righteous Gemstones'?

The Lissons are rivals of the Gemstone family. Lyle Lisson (Eric Andre) and Lindy Lisson (Jessica Lowe) are introduced to fans in the Season 2 premiere of the show. They meet the Gemstone family and make them an investment proposal. Lyle seems to have a penchant for music and is a skilled guitar player, something that he injects into his sermons frequently. Fans may recognize Eric Andre from past works such as Bad Trip and The Eric Andre Show.

As for his wife, Lindy helps her husband deliver his sermons, and because of their similar tendencies, they took a liking to the Gemstones. Add that to the fact that both Lyle and Lindy are close in age to Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) Gemstone, alongside their apparent eagerness to develop business relations, and you have what appears to be the makings of a great friendship. Fans may recognize Jessica Lowe from past works such as Wrecked and Blended.

Article continues below advertisement

As for those Gemstone-Lissons business relations, they include opening a beachside Christian timeshare in Florida called Zion’s Landing. Naturally, Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) objects to the proposal and begins questioning the Lissons' motives for wanting to work with the Gemstones. The ensuing argument sees Eli attempt to embarrass Jesse in front of the Lissons.

Tony Cavalero
Source: HBO
Article continues below advertisement

What other actors have joined the cast of 'The Righteous Gemstones' for Season 2?

The Gemstone family aside, stars from the first season such as Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Walton Goggins, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, and Tim Baltz also return for the second season of the show.

In terms of other new stars, Jason Schwartzman has also joined the cast for Season 2, taking on the role of Thaniel, an intimidating journalist who is writing an article about the Gemstone family.

There is also the addition of Eric Roberts, who joins the cast as Junior, a childhood friend of Eli's from back when he lived in Memphis.

Check out the new season of The Righteous Gemstones, along with all of its older episodes, streaming on HBO Max now.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Heaven Heard Our Prayers Because 'The Righteous Gemstones' Is Here to Stay

Known Chaotic Neutral Eric Andre Fits Perfectly in Season 2 of 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Here's Everything That's Coming to HBO Max in the First Weeks of 2022

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.