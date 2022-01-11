Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe Shine as the Lissons in Season 2 of 'The Righteous Gemstones'

The Gemstone family aside, stars from the first season such as Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Walton Goggins, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, and Tim Baltz also return for the second season of the show.

In terms of other new stars, Jason Schwartzman has also joined the cast for Season 2, taking on the role of Thaniel, an intimidating journalist who is writing an article about the Gemstone family.