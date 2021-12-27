Here's Everything That's Coming to HBO Max in the First Weeks of 2022

Here's Everything That's Coming to HBO Max in the First Weeks of 2022By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
As another pandemic-crazy year comes to a close, it's time to start looking toward the future. That can include New Year's resolutions, plans for the future, and generally coming up with a fresh new start. But of course, that also means all new shows and movies coming out throughout the year. When it comes to HBO Max, the HBO-centric streaming service has a stacked lineup of content that we can finally check out right at the beginning of 2022.
In 2021, HBO Max's streaming releases were all too prominent. After announcing that all of Warner Bros.' major theatrical releases would receive simultaneous streaming premieres, Max saw the likes of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune, and The Matrix Resurrections stream worldwide. While films like Robert Pattinson's The Batman are currently slated for theater-exclusive releases, HBO Max still has a considerable lineup to look forward to. There's already plenty to watch at the start of 2022.
Here are all the shows and movies coming to HBO Max in January 2022.
'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'
2022 comes out swinging on New Year's Day with the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular film franchises of the early 2000s. Return to Hogwarts is a new special that features Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many more as they return to the magical sets of the movies. As they reunite, they reminisce about their time on the films in in-depth retrospective interviews.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will begin streaming on Jan. 1.
'Euphoria' Season 2
The critically acclaimed series returns for an all-new season on HBO Max. Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett as she and a cast of new and old characters continue to navigate love, identity, and addiction in their turbulent adolescent years.
The series will introduce Minka Kelly, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., and Dominic Fike to the initial cast.
The new season will premiere on Jan. 9.
'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2
After a two-year absence, The Righteous Gemstones returns with an all-new season. The show will continue the antics of the Gemstones, a family of televangelists consisting of widowed father Eli (John Goodman) and his three adult children. As they lead wealthy lives off of their church donations, they navigate scandal and competition as they work to expand their empire.
The first two episodes will premiere on Jan. 9.
'Peacemaker'
In the first spinoff to the DC Extended Universe of films, John Cena reprises his role from The Suicide Squad.
Christopher Smith dons with vigilante moniker of "Peacemaker." Though he calls himself a superhero, he's willing to achieve peace by any means necessary. That almost certainly includes brutal violence and killings in the name of peace. The show will also star Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick.
The first three episodes of Peacemaker will stream on Jan. 13.
'The Gilded Age'
A new period piece is coming to HBO — and subsequently streaming on HBO Max. The Gilded Age takes place in the titular era of 1880s New York City. Marion Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves from rural Pennsylvania to the Big Apple to live with her affluent aunts. As the world begins to welcome a new age, Marion tries to fit into high society to carve out a place of her own. The series will also star Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet, and Morgan Spector.
The show will premiere on Jan. 24.
Plenty more is coming to HBO Max in 2022.
The exciting new premieres for HBO Max don't just stop in January. New shows and new seasons are scattered all throughout 2022, including new episodes of His Dark Materials, Westworld, and Barry. The streaming service will also offer movies like Free Guy and F9: The Fast Saga.