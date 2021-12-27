Here's Everything That's Coming to HBO Max in the First Weeks of 2022

2022 comes out swinging on New Year's Day with the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular film franchises of the early 2000s. Return to Hogwarts is a new special that features Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many more as they return to the magical sets of the movies. As they reunite, they reminisce about their time on the films in in-depth retrospective interviews.

