Why Did Dexter Morgan Leave His Son With a Woman Who Killed as Much as He Did?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7-8 of Dexter and Season 1 of Dexter: New Blood.

One of Dexter: New Blood's best initial twists was Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) son Harrison (Jack Alcott) arriving in Iron Lake, NY. Dexter had made a new life for himself under a fake identity, hoping to escape his murderous past. Harrison's arrival threw a huge wrench in Dexter's plans.