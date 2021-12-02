Will the True-Crime Podcaster Molly Park Discover Dexter's Identity in 'New Blood'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Dexter: New Blood.

Who is the true-crime podcaster asking a lot of questions in Dexter: New Blood? Actress Jamie Chung plays the famous podcast host Molly Park on Season 9 of the Showtime's Dexter.

Season 9 — a limited series serving as a continuation of the original 2006–'13 show — is set 10 years after the events of Season 8. The show's titular hero, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), is now living under the name Jim Lindsay in the fictional town of Iron Lake, N.Y. Ironically, Dexter happens to be dating Iron Lake's chief of police, Angela Bishop (Julia Jones).