'Dexter: New Blood' Takes Fans to Iron Lake, N.Y. — but Is It Real?

Dexter is living life in a place called Iron Lake, N.Y., for the revival season. With a cool-sounding name like that, fans are wondering if it's actually a real place. The simple answer is: no. The small upstate New York town of Iron Lake is a fictional, but it better helps tell the story of Dexter’s life circumstances in the show’s revival.

Michael C. Hall is the incredible actor behind the role of Dexter, and he obviously spent quite a bit of time in colder weather than previous seasons in order to tell this continued story the way it’s meant to be told.

Dexter: New Blood airs on Showtime on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.