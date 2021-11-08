Dexter Is Back, and the Serial Killer’s Son Is All Grown up and Looking for Pops

Doesn't it stink where your favorite series goes off-the-rails and ends on a note so out-of-left-field, with the actors making character decisions so outside of their pre-established behavior that you're left absolutely confounded by the finale? It seems like more often than not showrunners fumble the bag: Just ask longtime Game of Thrones die-hards, and of course, there were those who hated how Dexter ended after its initial run from 2006 to 2013.

However, many are excited about the prospect for serial "retribution" with the show's continuation — in the form of a limited series called Dexter: New Blood — that picks up where the show originally ended off. The new series also features the return of Dexter's son, Harrison. But who is the actor who plays him?