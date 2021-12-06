'Dexter: New Blood' Gives Dexter Another Chance at Life and Death

'Dexter: New Blood' Gives Dexter Another Chance at Life and DeathBy Jamie Lerner
Dec. 6 2021, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
We’re just halfway through Dexter: New Blood, and so far, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is doing his best to keep his “Dark Passenger” at bay under his new identity. 10 years after the events of the original series, Dexter has taken on a secret identity as Jim Lindsay in Iron Lake, N.Y. Filmed in Massachusetts, Dexter: New Blood is much colder than the original series, despite fewer murders.
Five episodes into Dexter: New Blood, fans are wondering how many episodes there will be in total. If there are only a few more episodes, how will Dexter tie up his loose ends and repair his relationship with his estranged son, Harrison (Jack Alcott)? And will the “Dark Passenger” make a return?
How many episodes are in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?
The finale of the original Dexter was famously underwhelming for many fans of the series. It ends with the death of Dexter’s sister, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), as Dexter lets his murderous fiancée and their son escape to Argentina.
Dexter realizes that everyone he loves is in danger just by associating with him. Thus, he drives his boat into a hurricane. However, at the end of the final episode, Dexter is chopping wood in Oregon, so the finale is totally ambiguous.
As a result, showrunner Clyde Phillips decided to finally bring back Dexter with New Blood, which is set to last 10 episodes. The new series will give fans a more satisfying ending to Dexter’s story, while giving Dexter a second chance at living a decent life.
The release schedule of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ will lead us to an epic finale.
One thing Clyde wanted all of us to know is that the finale of Dexter: New Blood will be way more epic and satisfying than the finale of the original series. Each new episode will be released on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime. Assuming there won’t be an episode on Christmas, we can expect the finale to air on Jan. 16.
Clyde revealed, “We’re moving forward to an ending that will be, as Chekhov said, surprising but inevitable.” But does that mean there will be more than one season of Dexter: New Blood and more episodes after these initial 10?
“The ending of this one will be stunning, shocking, surprising, unexpected,” the showrunner said. “Without jinxing anything, I will say that the ending of this new season will blow up the internet.”
Clyde only hinted at the ending of *this* season, so of course, it’s possible that there could be another season of Dexter: New Blood in the future. But even Michael C. Hall couldn’t give too much away. “For me to answer that question definitively would maybe give away or potentially imply info we don’t want to imply,” he explained.
“I’ll refrain from answering too definitively. I do hope that watching the show is a satisfying experience for people who watched it originally and are curious about what happened to him,” he continued.
As of now, what we can say for certain is that there will be at least 10 episodes of Dexter: New Blood, and this season's finale should air sometime mid-January.
Dexter airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.