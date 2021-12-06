'Dexter: New Blood' Gives Dexter Another Chance at Life and Death

The finale of the original Dexter was famously underwhelming for many fans of the series. It ends with the death of Dexter’s sister, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), as Dexter lets his murderous fiancée and their son escape to Argentina.

Dexter realizes that everyone he loves is in danger just by associating with him. Thus, he drives his boat into a hurricane. However, at the end of the final episode, Dexter is chopping wood in Oregon, so the finale is totally ambiguous.