The 'Dexter' Finale Wasn't as Bad as It Could Have Been — Even if You Hated It

The series finale of the original Dexter lives on as one of the most debated and often hated series endings in TV history. Throw it in with the Game of Thrones ending or that of The Sopranos. There is something about the way Dexter ended that still rubs people the wrong way. And, honestly? It wasn't *that* bad. Now, before you grab your internet pitchforks, take into consideration the idea that it could have been a lot worse.

There's closure. Dexter's kid (presumably) doesn't grow up to be like him. Dexter himself doesn't die. And he's never truly caught. Granted, there are plenty of things wrong with the Dexter series finale that the writers could have improved on if they'd tried a little harder.

But it's almost too easy to overlook everything the show got right with its end as longtime fans gear up for Dexter: New Blood, the limited series revival.