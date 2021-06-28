The 'Dexter' Revival Is Bringing Back One of Dexter's Most Memorable Enemies

According to Deadline, John is slated to film for a couple of days for the Dexter reboot, so it's unlikely that the Trinity Killer will turn out to be alive and well. Instead, one possibility is that the Trinity Killer will act as an imaginary guide for Dexter on whatever new life he has under an assumed name.

The original series ended with Dexter living up north, away from Miami and, presumably, having lost contact with everyone from his former life.