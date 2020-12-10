'True Blood' Is Getting a Second Chance at a Better Ending

Across EW reviewers and Reddit fans, the end of True Blood came to harsh criticism. On Reddit, one fan said, “First of all why was Bill in such a hurry to die? And why was Sookie okay with killing him, like what? You couldn't pay me 100 billion dollars to kill my boyfriend even if he genuinely wanted to die.” As far as media critique, there were a lot of issues with gender dynamics that devolved as the show went on, but “the biggest problem? It just wasn’t any fun.”