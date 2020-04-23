Actor Sam Trammell Talks Shooting Naked and Possible 'True Blood' Reunion

Seriously, who could forget the ultimate supernatural love triangle in the popular series True Blood? The series premiered in 2008, bringing the main characters from the book The Southern Vampire Mysteries to television screens. For seven seasons, viewers stayed glued to the storylines surrounding Bon Temps, La. resident and waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) who fell in love with Confederate soldier and vampire Mr. Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer).

The show followed an alternate America, in which vampires were "out of the coffin" and some were trying to be productive members of society. Throughout the series, the characters (and viewers) learned of other supernatural creatures roaming the Earth, including fairies, witches, shapeshifters, werewolves, and more. With numerous supernatural romances, tons of blood, and a lot of southern accents, the award-winning series was one of the best TV shows from the past decade.

Source: HBO

And, it's no wonder that True Blood continues to have a large fandom of followers. Distractify spoke exclusively with one of the stars of the series Sam Trammell, who played Sookie's boss Sam Merlotte, for seven seasons. The actor dished on the possibility of a reunion or reboot, and what he doesn't miss about the series.

'True Blood' star Sam Trammell spills on what he doesn't miss about the show. If you're a fan of the show, you know that many of the characters were regularly covered in blood... and nude. In the series, the 51-year-old played the owner of the popular bar Merlotte's, and also happened to be a shapeshifter, meaning he was naked in a lot of his scenes. The actor joked to Distractify that he certainly reminisces about his days on set and uses those memories when he films current projects. Source: HBO "When I’m on set and things get bad or I get grumpy or I get like, ‘Ah this is taking too long. I wish this and I wish that.’ I go, ‘Wait, you’re dry and you’re not cold and you have your clothes on,'" he said. "That was the worst, being naked, outside, and wet. Especially when you have sticky blood on, I think about that all the time." He also explained that he doesn't miss trying to look good in front of the camera, which resulted in being "hangry" while filming. "We used to call it being hangry, hunger bringing on anger. ... It was just like, ‘Who’s hangry today? Alright, Alex [Alexander Skarsgård] he’s gotta be naked.’" he recalled. Adding, "And all the nights too, we did so many nights. We shot in the canyons of Malibu where it’s 20 degrees colder than L.A. I shot so many freezing cold nights naked. ... Nuts, totally nuts."