Heaven Heard Our Prayers Because 'The Righteous Gemstones' Is Here to Stay

After an unexpected two-year hiatus (all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), the long-awaited second season of HBO's black comedy The Righteous Gemstones made its return to the small screen.

The half-hour comedy follows the Gemstone empire and its lineage of televangelists and megachurch pastors, all led by the widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). Next in line are Eli's three immature adult children, Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine).