Like Michael Myers, the Countless Versions of the 'Halloween' Movies Will Never Die

Legends never die. And, apparently, neither does Michael Myers. Not permanently, anyway. He has survived decades in various Halloween movies and across multiple franchises that popped up under new directors with new visions.

The latest version of the Halloween franchise started with 2018's Halloween acting as a direct sequel to the OG 1978 film and ignoring all other sequels. It brought back Laurie Strode years after the events of the original movie and showed her with an adult daughter and granddaughter.