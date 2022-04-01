Cody Rhodes Is Reportedly Making a Stupendous Return on 'Wrestlemania 38'By Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 1 2022
After Cody Rhodes parted ways from All Elite Wrestling in February 2022, fans began speculating that the 36-year-old professional wrestler would eventually return to WWE. Although he has yet to appear on either of the promotion's main roster brands — Raw and SmackDown — many anticipate Cody will arrive on the scene at Wrestlemania 38.
If you can believe it, it's been six years since Cody left WWE to help launch AEW, serving as the executive vice president and becoming the inaugural and record three-time AEW TNT Champion.
With those high-level accomplishments and contributions, what could WWE offer him? Is he even returning to the company? Will Cody be at Wrestlemania 38 and officially rejoin the promotion? Here's everything we know.
Will Cody Rhodes be at 'Wrestlemania 38'?
On Feb. 15, 2022, Cody shared on Instagram that he and his wife Brandi would be leaving AEW, stating that he "loved [his] time at AEW" and feels "incredibly lucky to be part of [the revolution]."
"I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance. Through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that... I left it all on the mat," he said. "I'm so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals."
Ever since Cody's exit, there have been various rumors about him finally returning to his former employer. After several weeks of clashing reports, PW Insider Mike Johnson revealed that Cody has indeed signed a contract with WWE. The outlet added that the current plan is to have Cody debut at Wrestlemania 38, where fans will learn that he will be part of the Raw roster.
Now, if you caught the March 28, 2022 episode of Mondy Night Raw, then you heard CEO Vince McMahon promise Seth Rollins a match at Wrestlemania 38. However, "The Architect" won't know who his opponent is until he steps up to "the grandest stage of them all." Based on that storyline alone, it's easy to assume that Cody will show up and reveal himself as Seth's challenger.
Though we all want to get our hopes up about the return of "The American Nightmare," sports journalist Dave Meltzer recently revealed that those close to Cody believe he may back out of Wrestlemania 38.
"Depending on who it is, it better be somebody good because… everyone expects it [to be Cody], and they kind of have to deliver it, I suppose," Dave told Denise Salcedo via Wrestling News.
He added, "If it’s not [Cody], it’s his choosing, it’s not theirs. They believe it’s him. They believe that’s the guy. If, for whatever reason, he backs out because he’s going to back out, I don’t expect that to happen, but I know people close to him who do, so what the hell. We’ll have to see how it plays out."
What do you think? Will Cody make his long-awaited return to WWE at Wrestlemania 38? We sure hope so!