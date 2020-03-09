We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
wwe-raw-announcers-1583776674512.png
Source: Instagram

Vic Joseph Is No Longer an Announcer for 'RAW' but He's Still With the WWE

By

As much as I love professional wrestling, I have to admit that seeing live shows really aren't my cup of tea. And it's not because the performances from Superstars are lackluster, or the production values that I grew up watching on TV don't really translate to a living, breathing, and up close and personal experience. It's mainly because I miss hearing the announcers' commentary I'm so familiar with after years of watching RAW and SmackDown! from the comfort of my own home.

There's just something about their enthusiastic play-by-plays that really make a match that much more exciting. Who hasn't been affected by the booming voice of Jim Ross shouting "OH MY GAWD! OH MY GAWD!" or the banter between Jerry "The King" Lawler when he was a "heel" commentator, rooting for the bad guys and frustratingly playing the Devil's Advocate to the ire of viewers everywhere?