Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Who Are Linda McMahon's Children? Exploring Shane and Stephanie's Roles in WWE and Beyond Linda has two children and six grandchildren. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 20 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Renowned business leader and political figure, Linda McMahon has long been in the public eye for her work with WWE and her role as Administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump. Her name is once again making headlines due to her ongoing ties to Trump and her influence in Republican politics. As a result, many are curious about her personal life, especially her children, Shane and Stephanie McMahon.

Article continues below advertisement

Both Shane and Stephanie have been pivotal in shaping the WWE (formerly World Wide Wrestling Federation) legacy. WWE was co-founded by their grandfather and elevated to global fame by their parents, Linda and Vince. While Linda transitioned to politics and philanthropy, her children have expanded their roles in WWE while also pursuing other ventures. Here’s a closer look at Linda McMahon’s children and their notable achievements.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Linda McMahon’s children are a vital part of the WWE family legacy.

Linda is best known as the matriarch of the McMahon family and a co-creator of WWE's global success. Together with her husband, Vince, she transformed professional wrestling into a mainstream entertainment industry.

Linda's children Shane and Stephanie grew up immersed in this dynamic world. They watched as their parents transformed WWE into a powerhouse. The siblings were actively involved in the family business from a young age. Their contributions helped shape WWE's evolution into a cultural phenomenon.

Article continues below advertisement

Shane McMahon is a fearless WWE performer and innovative businessman.

Born on Jan. 15, 1970, Shane is Linda's eldest child. Known for his electrifying in-ring presence, Shane gained fame for his high-risk wrestling stunts that thrilled WWE audiences. Outside the ring, Shane made significant contributions to WWE’s growth. As executive vice president of WWE Global Media, he was instrumental in expanding WWE’s reach into new international markets.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2009, Shane stepped away from the family business to launch YOU On Demand, a pioneering digital media company in China. However, he returned to WWE in 2016, combining his business expertise with his fan-favorite performances.

Stephanie McMahon is a trailblazer in women’s wrestling and WWE branding.

Born on Sept. 24, 1976, Stephanie has been a key figure in WWE both on-screen and behind the scenes. As WWE’s former Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie played a pivotal role in building WWE’s global brand identity and fostering partnerships with major organizations.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie also elevated women’s wrestling, leading the charge for WWE’s Evolution, which gave female wrestlers greater prominence and opportunities. Today, she continues to influence the industry alongside her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Stephanie and her husband are considered by many to be a power couple in the wrestling world.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda's grandchildren are following in her footsteps as well.

Linda is also a proud grandmother to six grandbabies. Her grandchildren have already started making their own marks in both the sports and entertainment world. Her son Shane and his wife, Marissa Mazzola, have three sons together: Declan, Kenyon, and Rogan. According to US Weekly, Declan was born in 2004. He is involved in sports and committed to playing college football for the Indiana Hoosiers. Kenyon and Rogan were born in 2006 and 2010. They also share their family’s deep love for sports.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie and her husband have three daughters: Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn. Aurora was born in 2006. She has already started training to become a WWE Superstar. Murphy and Vaughn were born in 2008 and 2010. Like their older sister, they’ve also grown up immersed in a world of wrestling. Linda’s grandchildren have made appearances at various WWE events over the years. Fans and followers of this family have no doubt they will continue the family’s wrestling legacy.