Vince McMahon's Mother, Vicki Askew, Grew up During The Great Depression

Founder and former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, reigned over the wrestling empire for decades. However, in 2022, he stepped down amid allegations of sexual assault and abuse by a former employee. After briefly returning in 2023 to negotiate a deal with Endeavor Group Holdings, McMahon stepped down again in 2024 and no longer plays a role in the company's daily operations.

McMahon's tenure with WWE was long and sometimes controversial. In the Netflix documentary Mr. McMahon, he shared that in a skit he had written, his character impregnated his daughter. With the spotlight back on McMahon, many are now curious about the woman who brought him into the world — his mother, who lived to 101! Let’s take a closer look at the matriarch of the McMahon family, Vince’s mom.

Vince McMahon's mother, Victoria "Vicki" Askew grew up during The Great Depression.

A throwback photo of Stephanie McMahon and her dad Vince

Vince’s mom, Vicki, lived a long and eventful life. Born in July 1920 in Florence, S.C., according to her obituary, she passed away in 2022 at the age of 101. Vicki died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at her home in The Woodlands, Texas. At the time of her passing, she was survived by one son (Vince’s brother had passed away a year prior), along with four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

After being born in South Carolina, Vicki and her family relocated to Sanford, N.C., and later to East Sanford, where she was raised. Although she was still young, Vicki lived through the Great Depression, which lasted from 1929–1941.

According to her obituary, Vicki reflected on her experiences during the economic downturn in a 2018 interview with North Shore Church. "My mother had to go to work to support me and my three brothers. She started by selling Avon. During the Great Depression, I remember drawing my foot on pasteboard and putting it in my shoe (the sole had holes and no one could afford new shoes)," Vicki recalled.

Vicki went on to marry professional wrestling promoter Vince McMahon Sr., and together they welcomed two children, Vince and Rod. Sadly, Rod passed away just a year before Vicki. According to her IMDb page, she was also married to Leo Lupton and Louis Patacca before eventually settling down with U.S. Marine Corp veteran Harold Askew.

Vicki and Harold wed in December 1963 and chose to spend much of their lives in South Florida. There, Vicki worked as a secretary and administrative assistant for the Chamber of Commerce in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where she eventually retired. By 2010, after Harold's passing, Vicki relocated to Texas.

