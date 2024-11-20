Home > News > Politics Linda McMahon Is Married to Vince, but the Two of Them Are Currently Separted Linda is currently separated from her long-time husband Vince. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 20 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The assortment of people that Donald Trump has named to his cabinet continues to leave people with plenty of questions. Trump just recently announced that he is planning to nominate Linda McMahon, who was also part of his first administration, to be his Secretary of Education.

Following the news of the nomination, many wanted to learn more about Linda, including how she made her fortune and whether she's married. Here's what we know about her current relationship status:

Source: Mega Vince McMahon

Is Linda McMahon married?

Linda is married to former WWE head Vince McMahon. The two have been married since 1966 but are apparently now separated, at least according to Linda's attorney. Linda came up alongside her husband through the WWE and has also launched a number of charitable endeavors. She ran for the senate twice in 2010 and 2012 in Connecticut and lost both of those races.

Now, Linda is facing a major headwind at her nomination in part because of her affiliation both with her husband and with WWE. According to The Washington Post, Linda resigned from WWE 15 years ago, but a new lawsuit filed against both her and Vince suggests that they mistreated workers inside of the company. Vince is facing an ongoing allegation that he used his position inside WWE to commit and conceal sexual abuse and trafficking.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings by WWE's parent group show that Vince agreed to pay $14.6 million in relation to "allegations of misconduct." That money was reportedly to be paid to women who accused Vince of sexual misconduct from 2006 to 2022. He is also facing a separate lawsuit from Janel Grant accusing him of sexual assault and of sexually trafficking her to other men.

Linda McMahon to become the first Secretary of Education to have been a playable character in WWF No Mercy for the Nintendo 64. pic.twitter.com/n84BVSnQxT https://t.co/1hE0fZz8AJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 19, 2024 Source: Twitter/@MikeBeauvais

These lawsuits do not directly implicate Linda, but she is facing a separate lawsuit. That lawsuit is being brought by ring boys who worked in the WWE decades ago and are now suing, saying that Linda and Vince knew that they were being sexually abused by high-ranking people inside of the organization and did nothing to stop it. Trump remains close with both Vince and Linda and has called Vince "a terrific guy."

While these lawsuits and allegations could, at least in theory, hamper Linda's nomination and be dangerous to her role inside the Trump administration, that possibility seems fairly remote. Many of Trump's nominees, and even Trump himself, have been accused of various unseemly things, and have found that as long as they don't take accountability for them, they don't pay any price.