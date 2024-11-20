Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE President-Elect Donald Trump Called Linda McMahon a "Fierce Advocate for Parents' Rights”" Linda McMahon worked with Donald Trump before. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Nov. 20 2024, 7:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Another day, another pick from President-elect Donald Trump for his Cabinet ahead of January 2025, when he takes office. And on Nov. 19, he named Linda McMahon, former WWE executive, as his top pick to head the Education Department. This comes after his previously announced plans to get rid of the department altogether and defer education to each state, but regardless, what education experience does Linda McMahon have?

While her name may be synonymous with entertainment wrestling for some thanks to her former long-term role within her family's business, she does have experience in politics. And, according to Trump, McMahon was the right choice because of her ability to advocate for parents. But does that translate to McMahon being the right pick for the Trump Administration?

What is Linda McMahon's education experience?

As an educator, McMahon has little, if any, experience. However, she did serve on the Board of Education in Connecticut. That doesn't always qualify someone to be the education secretary, however she isn't new to politics. And her experience in law, business, and politics might serve her well in her tenure. That is, if the Education Department remains functioning for the duration of Trump's presidency.

"Linda will use her decades of leadership experience, and deep understanding of both education and business, to empower the next generation of American students and workers, and make America number one in education in the world," Trump wrote in a statement. "We will send education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort."

Linda McMahon worked with Donald Trump before.

Prior to being named as Trump's top pick for the secretary of education, Linda worked with him on his first term in office. At the time, she was the administrator of the Small Business Administration, and she has remained a dedicated Trump supporter. When she stepped down from that role, she took on another Trump-related task — spearheading America First Action, a political action committee dedicated to raising funds for Trump's bid for a second term in 2020.

McMahon helped raise more than $80 million for his reelection campaign at the time. However, as we now know, he lost to President Joe Biden. But even before then, Linda had an interest in politics. She ran for U.S. Senate twice in Connecticut, but never made it into office. Now, she's back in the thick of it, and under Trump's Administration.