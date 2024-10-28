Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Ric Flair's Stepson Sebastian Tragically Dies at Age 24 — Cause of Death Revealed "I am devastated and shocked," his mom shared. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 27 2024, 9:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The stepson of WWE superstar Ric Flair has died at the age of 24. On Sunday, October 27, his mother and Ric's ex-partner of over a decade, Wendy Barlow, confirmed the death of her son Sebastian Kidder with TMZ.

"I am devastated and shocked," she told the outlet. "This is an epidemic with your young men and mental health. So, what happened to Sebastian?

Sebastian Kidder's cause of death has been reported to be suicide.

According to reports, Sebastian's body was found in his family home in Georgia with a gunshot wound. Police are currently investigating the matter, per TMZ. Sebastian, who was an aspiring musician, shared his last Instagram post just one day before his death. In the post, he can be seen holding a guitar.

Earlier this year, he also shared a photo with his family and his stepfather, Ric, wishing the Nature Boy a happy birthday. Ric married Sebastian's mom Wendy — known as Fifi, his "maid" in WCW in 2018 — although it was later revealed that the ceremony was not legally binding.

The couple briefly split in February 2022, but reconciled a few months later. They officially separated again in September 2024. "Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs," Ric wrote on X at the time. "I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully."

He continued, "I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017,” Flair continued. “She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful!"

Ric Flair lost his youngest son Reid to an overdose in 2013.

In 2013, Ric's youngest son, with ex-wife Elizabeth "Beth" Harrell, Reid died of a drug overdose of heroin, Xanax, and a muscle relaxant. He was 25 years old at the time. Ric discovered his son's body in a hotel room in North Carolina.

"I loved him. He should have been on top of the world, but he was fighting a battle he couldn t win. I hope people remember his laugh, his spirit, and his love of life," Ric told WCNC Charlotte of Reid, who was following in his wrestling footsteps and had just returned from a wrestling stint in Japan.

Ric has three older children, a son named David and two daughters, Megan and Ashley (also known as Charlotte Flair). Our thoughts are with Sebastian's family and friends during this difficult time.