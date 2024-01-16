Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Fans Question Ric Flair's Health After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Ric Flair stepped out to support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 15, 2024, which got some fans questioning his current health status. Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jan. 16 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In his mid-70s, Ric Flair is still going strong, sort of. The wrestling legend came out to support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday night playoff game on Jan. 15, 2024.

While it sure seemed like Ric was full of energy, fans weren't convinced the septuagenarian is OK, and took to social media to express concerns about the WWE alum's health.

Source: Getty Images

So, what's going on with Ric Flair's health?

It has been a hot minute since Ric Flair stepped into the ring as a wrestler. But once upon a time in the 1970s, '80s, '90s, and even into the early aughts, Ric was a mainstay in the wrestling world, and gained a loyal fan base.

In fact, Ric didn't officially retire until 2022, when he trained for a final match. "I forced myself to really get in shape," the iconic wrestler said at the time. "I've heard this from guys over the years. And when they were older, I was like, in my prime. The older guys would say 'Man, I'm tired of working out.' And there gets a time when you just get bored working out — you don't have a goal. I mean, they gave me a goal and I just attacked it."

Meanwhile, Ric suffered from various health problems circa 2017, including heart and kidney complications, leaving him near death, according to the star.

But on Jan. 15, 2024, while hyping up the Buccaneers, who ended up winning the game, according to The U.S. Sun, Ric's appearance caused a bit of shock for fans and led them to wonder if he is in good health.

Throwing Alley-Oops to Ric Flair

WOOOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/UqKeq8YUmv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2024

Here's what fans said after seeing Ric Flair on Monday Night Football.

Apparently many fans felt Ric should hang it up rather than continue to seek the spotlight. As one such person tweeted upon seeing his TV appearance alongside ESPN's Michelle Beisner-Buck and Robert Griffin III, "Ric Flair would rather hang around than ride off into the sunset. Shame. This whole clip is cringe." "Ric Flair looks like he's ready to go to heaven," another viewer reacted on TikTok. "Let it go Ric. Go home and get some sleep," yet another TikToker snarked.

However, many fans were excited to see Ric out and about and felt he looked darn good, with one fan saying on TikTok that he was "styling," while another person said, "Bro be feeling it." A fan on Twitter called him a "legend."

As for Ric himself, the wrestler was all about promoting both the Tampa team and himself. Ric posted a clip to Twitter that showed a bulletin board where he was pictured being in the best shape of his life.