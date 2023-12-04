Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL The Heartwarming Reason Behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Italian Flag Gear Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sports an Italian flag on his shirt and visor to honor his family and celebrate his roots. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 4 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: NFL players and coaches are wearing international flag decals to celebrate their cultural origins.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wears an Italian flag on his shirt and visor.

Nick sports the Italian flag as a way to celebrate his family and honor his roots.

Article continues below advertisement

A dominant presence in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles consistently capture the spotlight as one of the top teams in the popular league. They demand attention and dominate headlines with their electrifying performances, establishing themselves as an unstoppable force destined for future Super Bowl triumphs.

Now, while the majority of fans fixate on the team's jaw-dropping plays, there's a curious bunch out there zooming in on the finer details, like the fashion-forward side of football. This prompts the intriguing question: Why do the Eagles flaunt the Italian flag on their gear? Keep scrolling for the answer!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sports an Italian flag decal on his shirt.

Why do the Philadelphia Eagles wear the Italian flag?

For those not familiar, the NFL honors the cultural backgrounds of players and coaching staff through its NFL Heritage program. Over a span of two weeks during the season, players and coaches proudly wear international flag decals to represent the diverse array of nationalities and cultures within the league.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president of club business, international and events, explained the initiative in an October 2023 press release. He stated, "As we continue to prioritize the NFL's growth globally, we're proud to have our players and coaches honor their backgrounds through the NFL Heritage Program."

Source: Getty Images Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sports an Italian flag decal on his visor.

Article continues below advertisement

"This initiative allows us to celebrate the heritage, families, and cultures that make up the fabric of the league and truly showcases the growing global reach and impact of the sport of football and the NFL," Peter added.

The official two-week extravaganza might be over for most NFL figures, but not for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. He's still flaunting his Italian flag decal with pride — why, you ask? Because he's all for celebrating his roots and giving a shout-out to his family every week!

Article continues below advertisement

"Obviously (my father's family) coming over from Italy... We take a lot of pride in that as a family, from the food we eat to the family reunions we have to the talking with our hands a lot, all those different things," Nick said of his decision to don an Italian flag decal, per PHLY reporter Zach Berman. "So, again, that's one thing we can just show recognition to our ancestors."