The Philadelphia Eagles Changed Their Logo and Fans Are Fuming The Philadelphia Eagles updated the wordmark on their logo and fans weren't happy with it. Here's a breakdown of the drama surrounding the change. By D.M. Nov. 30 2023, Published 11:03 p.m. ET

Like all NFL teams, the Philadelphia Eagles logo is synonymous with their brand. Established in 1933, the Philadelphia Eagles, hailing from Pennsylvania, have made their mark in the league. The team has won three NFL championships and one Super Bowl trophy. With almost nine decades of football history, the Eagles command a massive and dedicated fan base.

In addition to being known for their boisterous fans, the Eagles logo is iconic. However, the team made some changes to their beloved wordmark. In June 2022, the Philly-based football organization announced that they were changing the font used for their classic logo.

“The Philadelphia Eagles will be adopting and implementing a new, refreshed wordmark,” read a statement from the team, per Philly Voice. “Moving forward, it should replace the old Eagles wordmark in all forms of media and public-facing materials.” The statement explained that the Eagles head, that's synonymous with the brand, will remain untouched.

Source: Getty Images

For fans of the champion football team, the change came as a shock. Following the announcement, Eagles enthusiasts took to social media to express their concern and question why the change was made in the first place.

The new Eagles logo has a more modern look.

In the previous logo, the word "Eagles" was arched, and featured sharp edges extending from the "E" and "S.” The new logo takes a different approach and has a sleeker design. The “Es” have an inward pointed arrow, but the other letters are untouched. Gone are the shadow and arch that gave the watermark a 3-D appearance. The animated eagle head remains on the team’s logo, although it is now placed above the text.

The Eagles are changing their wordmark logo. pic.twitter.com/MWuJRMml90 — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) June 16, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin to switch out their player’s jerseys in the 2024 football season, but fans aren't happy with the change. “So ugly and basic and boring, I don’t want to wear this,” one person tweeted. While another added, “Man they must have done this with their eyes closed.”

The Eagles have made brand changes in the past.

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles aren't always opposed to changes made to their beloved team. In March 2022, the team announced the return of their classic kelly green jerseys, which haven't been worn since 2010. “I’m here to announce that beginning in the 2023 season, we’re going to have the kelly green, classic Eagles jersey and matching helmet and do it the right way,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Source: Getty Images