NFL Surprise! The Philadelphia Eagles Are Bringing Back the Kelly Green Uniforms During the 2023 NFL regular season, the Eagles will wear Kelly green jerseys and helmets to celebrate the Philadelphia team's history. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 20 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

The Gist: During the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles will wear Kelly green jerseys and helmets a few times.

The team last donned the Kelly green uniforms in Week 1 of the 2010 NFL season.

Kelly green uniforms pay homage to the Eagles' history and fanbase.

At long last, the Philadelphia Eagles are changing things up! During the 2023 NFL regular season, the one-time Super Bowl champions will wear the much-beloved Kelly green jerseys and helmets for a few games, including their Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 22, 2023.

Like the Eagles fanbase, we're so excited to see the Kelly green uniforms back in the spotlight — but we can't help but wonder why. Is there a reason the green uniforms are back? Or do the Eagles just want to try something new?

Source: Getty Images

Why are the Eagles wearing Kelly green uniforms?

Each season, NFL teams are allowed to wear alternate jerseys and, as of 2022, alternate-color helmets as well. With that said, the Philadelphia Eagles are taking full advantage of the rules and bringing back the fan-favorite Kelly green uniforms for two home games: Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie knows just how long the fans have wanted the Kelly green uniforms to return to Philly, and he couldn't be more excited for what's to come next.

He announced the return of Kelly green uniforms in July 2023: "We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly Green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team's history with Eagles fans everywhere."

"This is something we have wanted to do for a long time," Jeffrey added, "and from the feedback we have gotten from our fans, we knew they felt the same way. It was always important to us that we align the Kelly Green helmet with the classic throwback uniform of this era. The league's recent rule change around alternate helmets allows us to do that."

Philadelphia Eagles president Don Smolenski said he and everyone else in the front office "recognize and appreciate the connection Eagles fans have to the Kelly green uniform." He continued, revealing that these uniforms "honor our past and the many legends who have helped shape our franchise along the way."