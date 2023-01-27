Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife Prefers to Keep a Very Low Profile

All eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Most people would think that the NFL team is trending due to their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the super-attractive athlete who has been trending on TikTok, but there’s more to it. The Philadelphia Eagles have had one heck of a season with the team being one win away from securing a spot in the 2023 Super Bowl. All they have to do is beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Super Bowl will be within reach.

Naturally, fans are ready to roll out the red carpet for the coach, Nick Sirianni. After all, getting to the big show is no easy feat. That said, fans want to take a deep dive into Nick’s life — in particular, his family unit. And of course, Nick’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell, has now become a hot topic. Here’s everything we know about Nick’s longtime love.

Nick Sirianni and his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell, share three kids.

Cheers to the married couples! Nick and his longtime lady, Brett Ashley Cantwell, have been married since 2013 and started dating two years prior. Unlike most NFL wives, Brett Ashley does not have any presence on social media platforms. So, it’s safe to assume that she prefers to live her life out of the public eye. The Family Nation shares that Brett was born in Springfield, Mo.

The couple met when Brett worked as a school teacher in Kansas City. At this time, Nick was a coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, once Nick started to get coaching offers in different cities, including his move to the San Diego Chargers, Brett stepped away from the workforce.

The outlet shares that Nick and Brett are the proud parents of three children: two sons named Jacob and Miles, born in 2015 and 2020 respectively, and a daughter named Taylor, born in 2017.

Football coaching runs in the Siranni family.

It appears that Nick may get his coaching abilities from the family. The Family Nation shares that Nick’s oldest brother, Mike, is revered as one of the most successful coaches in the history of Washington & Jefferson University. Mike held down the coaching gig for two decades.

It’s refreshing to see an NFL coach actually exude passion and excitement and not be a mundane, coach-speak robot with no personality.



Nick Sirianni is so Philadelphia and Philly wouldn’t have it any other way.



Hate if you want: he’s 24-12 as a HC pic.twitter.com/ORl4F9IWQ2 — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) January 22, 2023