Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Could Miss Christmas Eve Game With Sprained Shoulder

Philadelphia also has the chance to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, but can the team manage to do that without its star quarterback Jalen Hurts? The 24-year-old QB recently sustained an injury, and it's putting his status in doubt for the rivalry matchup.

With his availability up in the air, let's look at what happened and see if there are any updates on Jalen Hurts's injury.