Famed Wrestler Ric Flair Has Been Married Quite a Few Times Throughout His Life

The wrestler's most recent marriage was to Wendy Barlow. Ric and Wendy met back in 1993 and remained friends throughout the years, even getting romantic at times, such as in 2013. They were engaged in 2016 and wed in 2018, but things changed in 2022. On Jan. 31, 2022, Ric took to Twitter to tell his fans that he and Wendy have decided to divorce.

"I will love and cherish all of our memories together forever, and I will forever be thankful for all she has done to make my life better," he wrote.