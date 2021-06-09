Ric Flair Revealed Triple H's Touching Tribute After the Passing of His Son Reid

Ric Flair Revealed Triple H's Touching Tribute After the Passing of His Son ReidBy Mustafa Gatollari
There's really only one guarantee that life holds for all of us and it's that it ends. We don't know when or how and it's up to us to make the most out of the time we have on this weird rock floating through outer space, but that doesn't make someone's passing that much easier to deal with, especially if we're unfortunate enough to outlive one of our own children. Sadly, that's what happened with longtime pro-wrestling superstar Ric Flair and his son Reid.
What happened to Ric Flair's son?
Richard Reid Fliehr — whose ring name was Reid Flair — followed in his father's pro-wrestling footsteps at a very early age. In fact, he defeated Eric Bischoff on June 12, 2000, in WCW (which was later bought out by the WWE). He also participated in a tag team match with his father against David Flair and Vince Russo.
Reid wrestled in All Japan Pro Wrestling and independent leagues like Big Time and Northeast Wrestling.
Sadly, on March 29, 2013, Reid was found in bed at a Residence Inn in Charlotte, N.C. He had passed away at only 25 years old. Weeks later on June 14, his autopsy report would indicate there were traces of alprazolam and clonazepam in his system. It was reported that these two tranquilizers contributed to his death.
Ric Flair shared a touching story involving Triple H following the death of his son Reid.
In an interview with Wrestling Inc., the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his relationship with Paul Levesque, aka Hunter Hearst Helmsley, along with a kind gesture following Reid's passing.
"I can remember after we buried Reid, I put one of my Hall of Fame rings on Reid. At NXT one time, Hunter said, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I maybe thought I had done something wrong. And he called me into his office, and he had a duplicate ring with Reid’s name engraved on it. That’s someone who cares. I spent half the time with Hunter than I did with those guys (the Horsemen)," Flair said.
Flair has gone on to say that he has a tremendous working and personal relationship with the McMahon family, and that The Game (aka Triple H) in particular is one of his closest friends.
Flair told WWE UK (per Sportskeeda): "Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis. Plus he’s one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at RAW and at TLC and had a nice talk with him."
Flair and Triple H had a prominent Evolution storyline that featured the two of them working side by side in the WWE, one that Ric paid homage to on social media in late 2020.
