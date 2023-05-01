Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Instagram/@moochman6 Shaquil Barrett Is Mourning the Loss of His 2-Year-Old Daughter After an Accident Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett lost his two-year-old daughter in an accident in April 2023. Let's get to know all four of this kids. By Joseph Allen May 1 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Fans and players from across the NFL are offering heartfelt condolences to Shaquil Barrett following the news that his two-year-old daughter died. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker lost his daughter at the end of April, and the tragedy has led to an outpouring of sympathy for Shaquil and his entire family.

Following the devastating and heartbreaking news, many also wanted to learn more about Shaq's entire family, including who his other kids are. Keep reading to learn about all four of his kids.

Who are Shaquil Barrett's kids?

Shaquil has been in the NFL for almost a decade, and was a part of the team that won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. He and his wife Jordanna have been married since 2012, and they have four children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, Aaliyah, and Arrayah. All of Shaquil's children are still quite young, but it's clear from his posts on Instagram that he likes to spend time with them when he isn't on the football field.

What happened to Shaquil Barrett's daughter?

Shaquil's youngest child, his daughter Arrayah, drowned on April 30, 2023, in the family's swimming pool in Tampa. According to police, officers responded to reports that a child had fallen into a pool. Arrayah was taken to a nearby hospital, but even after life-saving measures were performed, she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. Police are currently investigating the death, but it's believed to have been purely accidental.

Following the news of the Arrayah's death, the Buccaneers posted a statement offering condolences to Shaquil and his family. “Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaquil, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement read.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah," the statement continued. Others offered similar condolences, asking for widespread prayers for Shaquil and his family as they reckon with this unimaginable loss.

"Please send a prayer up for Shaquil Barrett and his family after the tragic drowning of his 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, in the family pool this morning. Unimaginable tragedy," NFL commentator and former quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote on Twitter. "Prayers to the entire Barrett family," two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes added.

Other teams also replied to the Buccaneers' initial statement to offer their support, saying that the entire Barrett family was in their thoughts following the tragedy. On April 19, Shaquil posted a series of photos of Arrayah to celebrate her second birthday. "Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl," he wrote at the time.