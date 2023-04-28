Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: Getty Images What Does Edge Mean in American Football? Here's Everything to Know If you're a casual football fan, chances are you're unfamiliar with the term "edge." What does it mean? Stick around as we explain everything. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 28 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

If you have a basic understanding of American football, you're probably familiar with terms like huddle, touchdown, and fumble. However, there are certain words and phrases that will undoubtedly leave you stumped.

Article continues below advertisement

For fans, learning the vast array of terms can be overwhelming; words like shotgun, flea flicker, blitz, and squib kick are just a few examples of jargon that can be confusing. Among these terms, "edge" can be particularly perplexing. On that note, what does "edge" mean in American football? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What does edge mean in football?

Simply put, the term "edge" pertains to the furthest point of the line of scrimmage. The word is alternately known as "edge rusher," which refers to (unofficial) positions on the field. Players considered edge rushers— usually defensive ends or outside linebackers — will line up furthest outside of the offensive formation.

In the sport, the edge plays a vital role; plus, the responsibilities of the edge rushers are crucial. According to Football Advantage, edge rushers must do everything they can to prevent the ball carrier from getting to the sideline during running plays. Their primary task is to tackle the player or, as stated before, force them back inside the field where most of the other defenders are waiting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

As for passing plays, this is where the edge rushers really get to shine — they line up wide on the field, which ensures they go one-on-one with either offensive tackles or tight ends and hopefully intercept the ball.