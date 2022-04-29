The reaction dates back as far as 2016, and it doesn't seem to be letting up; in fact, we believe the boos are getting rowdier each NFL draft. But, with Roger extending his contract in 2019, it appears he doesn't mind being the target of intense booing.

Sometimes, we think Roger even embraces the boos; during the 2020 NFL draft — which was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic — he paused his speech to allow the fans to boo him virtually.