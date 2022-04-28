Luckily, the 2022 NFL draft will air live on several networks: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and the NFL Network will broadcast the event. But, if you're looking to stream instead, you can head to WatchESPN, the NFL Mobile app, or FuboTV.

The first round commences on April 28 at 8 p.m. EST, with the second and third rounds starting on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. EST. Last but certainly not least, the fourth through seventh rounds will air on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. EST.