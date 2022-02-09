These Iconic Super Bowl Moments From the Past Will Never Be Forgotten

The New York Giants came in as huge underdogs to the Patriots in 2007. The game was 14 to 10 with the Patriots in the lead. Late in the fourth quarter, Eli Manning miraculously broke away from tacklers and launched the definition of a Hail Mary to David Tyree, which he used his helmet to catch. This play kept the Giants alive and led to Eli throwing the game-winning touchdown to Plaxico Burress. This game is considered one of the greatest upsets ever.