These Iconic Super Bowl Moments From the Past Will Never Be Forgotten

These Iconic Super Bowl Moments From the Past Will Never Be ForgottenBy Stephanie Harper
Feb. 9 2022, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Getting together with friends and family to watch the Super Bowl is one of the greatest highlights of each year. And when the team you’ve been rooting for lands in one of those final two coveted spots, it makes watching the Super Bowl even more enticing.
With the 2022 Super Bowl quickly approaching, now is a great time to reflect on some of the most iconic Super Bowl moments in history.
Super Bowl XXXII: John Elway's helicopter moment in 1997
John Elway served as the quarterback for the Broncos for 13 years, solidifying himself as one of the greatest football stars of all time. However, all that was missing for him was an official Super Bowl title. Up until 1997, he was 0 for 3 in Super Bowl games. The Broncos entered the game head-to-head against the heavily favored Packers who were looking to take home a second Super Bowl championship.
During the third quarter, with the game tied, John (who's known more for being a pocket passer) scrambled for a first down. He got clipped from below and hit on his shoulder at the same time and flew spinning through the air like a helicopter blade, giving viewers one of the most historic moments in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl XLIX: Malcolm Butler saves the game
With the Seattle Seahawks trying to repeat as champions, Russell Wilson decided to throw instead of running the ball with one of the greatest running backs at that time –– Marshawn Lynch. Malcolm Butler stepped up and became a household name, picking off Russell. This gave Tom Brady his fourth Super Bowl win in one of the greatest games ever.
Super Bowl LI: 28-to-3 game
With two minutes left in the third quarter, the Atlanta Falcons were up 28 to 3 against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The next quarter and first overtime gave us one of the most memorable moments in Super Bowl history as Tom Brady led the Patriots back to tie the game at 28–28.
The Patriots won the coin toss in overtime, and four minutes into overtime, James White scored the game-winning touchdown. It is the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl III: Joe Namath guarantees the Jets' win
Joe Namath was a young and confident quarterback who loved the bright lights of New York. During his third season, he led the Jets to their first and only Suoer Bowl appearance where they were 20-point underdogs. This didn't discourage Joe, since he went on to lead the Jets to a win.
Super Bowl XLII: The helmet catch
The New York Giants came in as huge underdogs to the Patriots in 2007. The game was 14 to 10 with the Patriots in the lead. Late in the fourth quarter, Eli Manning miraculously broke away from tacklers and launched the definition of a Hail Mary to David Tyree, which he used his helmet to catch. This play kept the Giants alive and led to Eli throwing the game-winning touchdown to Plaxico Burress. This game is considered one of the greatest upsets ever.