Russell Wilson Was Married to His High School Sweetheart Before He and Ciara Became Our Relationship Goals

Before Russell Wilson and Ciara said the prayer that led them to each other, they both had their share of very public breakups. While Ciara, who shares a child with rapper Future and was also previously romantically linked to Bow Wow , has had her share of dirty laundry air out on the internet, many fans wonder who Russell Wilson’s exes are and where they are now.

According to reports, the 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback was married for two years before starting his big happy family with Ciara. Who is Russell Wilson’s first wife?

They were seemingly happily married until news broke that Russell was filing for divorce from his then-wife after only two years of marriage.

As the former sweethearts matriculated and moved on to college life, their relationship turned long-distance, but it wasn’t long before Ashton left the University of Georgia to be closer to her then-boyfriend in North Carolina. Russell proposed at Ashton’s college graduation, and the two were later married in 2012 at a country club in Virginia shortly before Russell started his career in the NFL.

Before starting his career as an NFL athlete, Russell Wilson fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Ashton Meem. According to a previous interview, the couple initially started dating while Ashton attended St. Catherine High School near Richmond, Va., and Russell went to a collegiate academy nearby.

Russell Wilson filed for divorce from Ashton Meem two years after they tied the knot.

Shortly after jumping the broom with his former wife, Russell revealed that his romantic journey with Ashton had come to an end. In a statement he said, “I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. Clearly, decisions like these don’t come easy. Ashton and I respectfully ask for prayers, understanding, and privacy during this difficult time. Moving forward, I will have no further comment on this personal matter.”

While later rumors swirled that Ashton had an affair with Russell’s teammate, Golden Tate, the alleged couple took to the media to refute the allegations. Golden told The Cauldron, “I did not have an affair with Russell Wilson’s wife, nor did I have anything to do with his divorce.”

He continued, “That is laughable for anyone who knows us … Russell and I were good friends when I was in Seattle, on and off the field — he knows the rumors about me were unfounded, damaging to my reputation, and an attack on my character. Anyone who circulated that rumor was just plain irresponsible.”