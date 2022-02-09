Super Bowl LVI Is Almost Here! Here's Why the NFL Always Uses Roman Numerals

Who’s ready for the big game? Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It'll be played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Also stepping foot into the stadium that night will be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, who will all be performing during the halftime show. As the days lead up to the big game, you probably have a lot of questions going through your mind.