Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIX? What We Know About the Grammy Winner

By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET

February 2025 is already here, which means it's time for one of the NFL's most-anticipated events, the Super Bowl. And while many are excited about a football game, music lovers are tapped into the performances.

In addition to five-time 2025 Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar taking the stage during the Super Bowl LIX, singer Jon Batiste has been tapped to sing the National Anthem ahead of the game. Here's what to know about the crooner.

Jon Batiste is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX.

Jon is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, TV personality, and activist. The Metairie, La. native rose into the music industry overseas before finding mainstream success in 2016 with his Christmas album, "Christmas With Jon Batiste." He has continued putting out albums, including his 2024 project, "Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1)."

Jon is also a renowned composer and co-composed the score for Pixar's film Soul, starring Jamie Foxx. Per CBS Sports, his work on the Oscar-winning movie earned him an Oscar and a Golden Globe, Grammy, and BAFTA. In 2024, Jon took on composing the score for the Saturday Night Live film Saturday Night, where he arranged the score live on set. Most recently, the "Rise Up" singer scored the songs for his documentary, American Symphony.

Jon's documentary follows him and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, as he composes a symphony while she undergoes treatment for leukemia. On Feb. 2, the day after he was confirmed as the singer for the Super Bowl's national anthem, he and Suleika celebrated American Symphony winning two Grammys, including one for Best Music Film.