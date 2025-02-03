Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL

Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIX? What We Know About the Grammy Winner

Jon won two Grammys for his documentary, 'American Symphony' one week before the Super Bowl LIX.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Feb. 3 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET

Jon Batiste
Source: MEGA

February 2025 is already here, which means it's time for one of the NFL's most-anticipated events, the Super Bowl. And while many are excited about a football game, music lovers are tapped into the performances.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to five-time 2025 Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar taking the stage during the Super Bowl LIX, singer Jon Batiste has been tapped to sing the National Anthem ahead of the game.

Here's what to know about the crooner.

Jon Batiste singing
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Jon Batiste is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX.

Jon is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, TV personality, and activist. The Metairie, La. native rose into the music industry overseas before finding mainstream success in 2016 with his Christmas album, "Christmas With Jon Batiste." He has continued putting out albums, including his 2024 project, "Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1)."

Jon is also a renowned composer and co-composed the score for Pixar's film Soul, starring Jamie Foxx. Per CBS Sports, his work on the Oscar-winning movie earned him an Oscar and a Golden Globe, Grammy, and BAFTA. In 2024, Jon took on composing the score for the Saturday Night Live film Saturday Night, where he arranged the score live on set. Most recently, the "Rise Up" singer scored the songs for his documentary, American Symphony.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon's documentary follows him and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, as he composes a symphony while she undergoes treatment for leukemia. On Feb. 2, the day after he was confirmed as the singer for the Super Bowl's national anthem, he and Suleika celebrated American Symphony winning two Grammys, including one for Best Music Film.

"On this lazy Sunday, life is good!" Jon captioned the post during the award show's taping. "We’re so honored to win the Grammy for Best Music Film (and also for Song Written For Visual Media too!). We couldn’t make it to the ceremony, but we’re beaming love from our couch to yours and sending gratitude to all who made this film possible."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Top 5 Worst National Anthem Performances — Plus One Dishonorable Mention

This Year's Super Bowl Will Feature Cultural Sign Language Interpreters for the National Anthem

'Soul' Ending Explained: This Is What Happened to 22 in the Pixar Movie

Latest NFL News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.