Kendrick Lamar Likely to Perform "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl: "He Won't Back Down"

The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX, with the Philadelphia Eagles seeking revenge against the two-time defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, after their heartbreaking loss in 2023's dramatic showdown. Who will come out on top? That's anyone's guess, but one thing's certain: A lot of NFL fans are secretly wishing there was a way for both teams to lose!

If the game itself doesn't have you excited, don't worry — the halftime show will! This year, Kendrick Lamar will headline, and the buzz is already building. The big question on everyone's mind: Will he perform "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl? Here's what we know.



So, will Kendrick perform "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl?

As of now, all signs point to yes — Kendrick will perform "Not Like Us" during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. In fact, during the NFC Championship game on January 26, Fox gave fans a teaser by playing the instrumental version of the hit song.

The next day, The U.S. Sun reported that Kendrick plans to perform the song at the Super Bowl. And legally, there's nothing Canadian rapper Drake — whom the song insinuates is a pedophile — can do to stop it.

NEW KENDRICK LAMAR SUPERBOWL PROMO WITH NOT LIKE US PLAYING!!! pic.twitter.com/A9Vy9LlP9A — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) January 26, 2025

Although some close to Kendrick have advised him to ditch the song, fearing the backlash it could cause at such a high-profile event, the hip-hop artist is not backing down. "He won't back down," one insider told The U.S. Sun. "He doesn't care about what Drake says or what he thinks about the song; it's a hit. Kendrick won't be silenced or shut down."

Another source added that Kendrick won't fold to any pressure or threats. He's reportedly determined to make a statement at the Super Bowl and stir up some serious conversation. "Kendrick has nothing to lose, and he always and will always do as he wants, as he doesn't want his creativity and songs to be banned or censored," the insider stated. "He wants to have a clear message to people, and it's pretty simple: He is gonna do whatever he wants, point blank, period."

Drake filed a lawsuit against his record label over the song.

In November 2024, Drake filed a petition against his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), and Spotify under New York law, accusing them of conspiring to artificially inflate the popularity of "Not Like Us" to trick consumers into believing the diss track was more successful than it actually was.

Drake's new lawsuit alleges that UMG allowed content creators such as Kai Cenat, NoLifeShaq, RDC Gaming, Zias and CartierFamily to monetize reaction videos to “Not Like Us” without enforcing copyright claims. pic.twitter.com/ZXcDqcJ2c9 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 16, 2025

Drake's legal team also alleged that UMG violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) by engaging in shady business practices and false advertising. In response, UMG dismissed the claims as "offensive and untrue," arguing that they would never undermine any artist signed to the label. The popular music label also asserted that the "fans choose the music they want to hear."

Later, Drake filed a second petition against UMG under Texas law, claiming defamation for failing to stop the release of a song that falsely accused him of being a sex offender. He also accused UMG of funneling payments to iHeartRadio as part of a "pay-to-play" system to boost "Not Like Us" on the radio.