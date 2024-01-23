Where to Watch All of the Films Nominated for a 2024 Oscar

No one has time to keep up with all of the films coming out, but here's where to watch every contender nominated for a 2024 Oscar award.

The 2024 Oscar nominations are officially here! Films like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are sweeping the nominations, with Oppenheimer snagging 13 nominations and Killers of the Flower Moon rivaling with 10 of its own.

This year's Oscars will take place on March 10, so you have plenty of time to watch all of the films you've missed before tuning into the award show. Here's where to watch all of this year's contenders.