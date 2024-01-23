Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies

Where to Watch All of the Films Nominated for a 2024 Oscar

No one has time to keep up with all of the films coming out, but here's where to watch every contender nominated for a 2024 Oscar award.

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Jan. 23 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer
Source: Universal Pictures

The 2024 Oscar nominations are officially here! Films like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are sweeping the nominations, with Oppenheimer snagging 13 nominations and Killers of the Flower Moon rivaling with 10 of its own.

This year's Oscars will take place on March 10, so you have plenty of time to watch all of the films you've missed before tuning into the award show. Here's where to watch all of this year's contenders.

Article continues below advertisement

Where to watch all of the contenders for the 2024 Oscars.

Best Picture:

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'
Source: Mattel
Article continues below advertisement

Best Directing:

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things - in theaters only
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - in theaters only

Best Actor:

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro - stream on Netflix
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin - stream on Netflix
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction - in theaters only
Article continues below advertisement

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction - in theaters only
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie - stream on Max
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things - in theaters only
Emma Stone in 'Poor Things'
Source: Element Pictures
Article continues below advertisement

Best Actress:

  • Annette Bening, Nyad - stream on Netflix
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro - stream on Netflix
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things - in theaters only

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Article continues below advertisement

Best Animated Feature Film:

  • The Boy and the Heron - in theaters only
  • Elemental - stream on Disney+
  • Nimona - stream on Netflix
  • Robot Dreams - coming soon to Curzon
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - stream on Netflix
Sterling K. Brown in 'American Fiction'
Source: Orion Pictures
Article continues below advertisement

Best Adapted Screenplay:

  • Cord Jefferson, American Fiction - in theaters only
  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie - stream on Max
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things - in theaters only
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - in theaters only

Best Original Screenplay:

  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • David Hemingson, The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
  • Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro - stream on Netflix
  • Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December - stream on Netflix
  • Celine Song, Past Lives - for rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and AppleTV
Article continues below advertisement

Best Cinematography:

  • El Conde, Edward Lachman - stream on Netflix
  • Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto - stream on AppleTV
  • Maestro, Matthew Libatique - stream on Netflix
  • Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Poor Things, Robbie Ryan - in theaters only
Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Source: Appian Way Productions
Article continues below advertisement

Best Costume Design:

  • Jacqueline Durran, Barbie - stream on Max
  • Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
  • Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Holly Waddington, Poor Things - in theaters only

Best Documentary Feature Film:

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President - stream on Disney+
  • The Eternal Memory - stream on Paramount+
  • Four Daughters - for rent or streaming on Prime Video with Kino Film Collection
  • To Kill a Tiger - in select theaters only
  • 20 Days in Mariupol - for rent or streaming on Prime Video with PBS Documentaries
Article continues below advertisement

Best Documentary Short Film:

Article continues below advertisement

Best Editing:

  • Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Kevin Tent, The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
  • Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
  • Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things - in theaters only

Best International Feature Film:

  • Italy, Io Capitano - currently not streaming in the U.S.
  • Japan, Perfect Days - in select theaters only
  • Spain, Society of the Snow - streaming on Netflix
  • Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge - in theaters only
  • United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest - in theaters only
Article continues below advertisement
Jason Clarke in 'Oppenheimer'
Source: Universal Pictures

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

  • Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, and Ashra Kelly-Blue, Golda - streaming on Showtime
  • Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro - stream on Netflix
  • Luisa Abel, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston, Poor Things - in theaters only
  • Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, and Montse Ribé, Society of the Snow - streaming on Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Best Original Score:

  • Laura Karpman, American Fiction - in theaters only
  • John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - stream on Disney+
  • Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
  • Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
  • Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things - in theaters only

Best Original Song:

  • “The Fire Inside” from Flamin' Hot by Diane Warren - stream on Disney+ and Hulu
  • “I'm Just Ken” from Barbie by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - stream on Max
  • “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson - stream on Netflix
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George - stream on AppleTV
  • “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - stream on Max
Article continues below advertisement
Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'
Source: Universal Pictures

Best Achievement in Production Design:

Article continues below advertisement

Best Animated Short Film:

  • Letter to a Pig - currently not available to stream
  • Ninety-Five Senses - stream via Small Screenings
  • Our Uniform - currently not available to stream
  • Pachyderme - stream via YouTube
  • WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - currently not available to stream

Best Live-Action Short Film:

  • The After - stream on Netflix
  • Invincible - stream via Shortverse
  • Knight of Fortune - stream via The New Yorker
  • Red, White and Blue - currently not available to stream
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - stream on Netflix
Article continues below advertisement
Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro'
Source: Lea Pictures

Best Sound:

Best Visual Effects:

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Academy Has Made a Statement Regarding Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The 2023 Oscars Was an Unforgettable Night With a Few Dramatic Falls and Stumbles

Fans and Celebrities Are Upset These Oscars Categories Are Being Cut From the Broadcast

Latest Movies News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.