Where to Watch All of the Films Nominated for a 2024 Oscar
No one has time to keep up with all of the films coming out, but here's where to watch every contender nominated for a 2024 Oscar award.
The 2024 Oscar nominations are officially here! Films like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are sweeping the nominations, with Oppenheimer snagging 13 nominations and Killers of the Flower Moon rivaling with 10 of its own.
This year's Oscars will take place on March 10, so you have plenty of time to watch all of the films you've missed before tuning into the award show. Here's where to watch all of this year's contenders.
Best Picture:
- American Fiction - in theaters only
- Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Barbie - stream on Max
- The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
- Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Maestro - stream on Netflix
- Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Past Lives - for rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and AppleTV
- Poor Things - in theaters only
- The Zone of Interest - in theaters only
Best Directing:
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things - in theaters only
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - in theaters only
Best Actor:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction - in theaters only
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie - stream on Max
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things - in theaters only
Best Actress:
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple - for rent on Prime Video, Google Play, AppleTV, and Vudu
- America Ferrera, Barbie - stream on Max
- Jodie Foster, Nyad - stream on Netflix
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
Best Animated Feature Film:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction - in theaters only
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie - stream on Max
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things - in theaters only
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - in theaters only
Best Original Screenplay:
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro - stream on Netflix
- Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December - stream on Netflix
- Celine Song, Past Lives - for rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and AppleTV
Best Cinematography:
Best Costume Design:
- Jacqueline Durran, Barbie - stream on Max
- Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Holly Waddington, Poor Things - in theaters only
Best Documentary Feature Film:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - stream on Disney+
- The Eternal Memory - stream on Paramount+
- Four Daughters - for rent or streaming on Prime Video with Kino Film Collection
- To Kill a Tiger - in select theaters only
- 20 Days in Mariupol - for rent or streaming on Prime Video with PBS Documentaries
Best Documentary Short Film:
- The ABCs of Book Banning - streaming on Paramount+
- The Barber of Little Rock - streaming via The New Yorker
- Island in Between - streaming on YouTube
- The Last Repair Shop - streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - coming soon to Disney+
Best Editing:
- Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Kevin Tent, The Holdovers - stream on Peacock
- Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things - in theaters only
Best International Feature Film:
- Italy, Io Capitano - currently not streaming in the U.S.
- Japan, Perfect Days - in select theaters only
- Spain, Society of the Snow - streaming on Netflix
- Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge - in theaters only
- United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest - in theaters only
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
- Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, and Ashra Kelly-Blue, Golda - streaming on Showtime
- Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro - stream on Netflix
- Luisa Abel, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston, Poor Things - in theaters only
- Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, and Montse Ribé, Society of the Snow - streaming on Netflix
Best Original Score:
- Laura Karpman, American Fiction - in theaters only
- John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - stream on Disney+
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things - in theaters only
Best Original Song:
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin' Hot by Diane Warren - stream on Disney+ and Hulu
- “I'm Just Ken” from Barbie by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - stream on Max
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson - stream on Netflix
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George - stream on AppleTV
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - stream on Max
Best Achievement in Production Design:
- Barbie - stream on Max
- Killers of the Flower Moon - stream on AppleTV
- Napoleon - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Oppenheimer - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu
- Poor Things - in theaters only
Best Animated Short Film:
- Letter to a Pig - currently not available to stream
- Ninety-Five Senses - stream via Small Screenings
- Our Uniform - currently not available to stream
- Pachyderme - stream via YouTube
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - currently not available to stream
Best Live-Action Short Film:
- The After - stream on Netflix
- Invincible - stream via Shortverse
- Knight of Fortune - stream via The New Yorker
- Red, White and Blue - currently not available to stream
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - stream on Netflix
Best Sound:
Best Visual Effects:
- The Creator - stream on Hulu
- Godzilla Minus One - in select theaters only
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - stream on Disney+
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - available for rent on YouTube, AppleTV, and Vudu
- Napoleon - for rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu