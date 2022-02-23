Fans and Celebrities Are Upset These Oscars Categories Are Being Cut From the Broadcast

Rubin argued by cutting categories from the live telecast, he was giving more time to "comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes." The eight categories will be presented off-camera, and the winners' speeches will be edited into the live telecast.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time the Academy has tried to cut down on categories to give more room for others. In August 2018, the Academy made a similar announcement in favor of presenting categories off-air.