The True Story Behind 'Oppenheimer' Is Even More Mind-Blowing Than Fiction Is 'Oppenheimer' based on a true story? The Christopher Nolan film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer, credited as the "father of the atomic bomb." By Jamie Lerner Jul. 17 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

We weren’t all planning to see Oppenheimer—it is the longest Christopher Nolan film to date, after all—but then it somehow became intertwined with Barbie. We are all dying (not literally) to join in on the #Barbenheimer double feature, which means that girls in pink will be prancing into the much darker Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer appeals to history buffs, thriller junkies, and the like, but now, it’s widened its range to the pop princesses of millennials. And we pop princesses need to know if Oppenheimer is actually based on a true story. We all know that Barbie is *obviously* a true story, but what about its companion?

‘Oppenheimer’ is entirely based on a true story, as well as on a book.

Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton, Oppenheimer is a biographical story inspired by a novel about its central character. In the case of Oppenheimer, writer-director Christopher Nolan took his inspiration from the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. However, that book is based on the true story of Robert J. Oppenheimer’s life.

Robert J. Oppenheimer, played in the film by Cillian Murphy, is known today as the “father of the atomic bomb,” but he was a much more complex character. He wasn’t just an evil warmonger excited to bomb Hiroshima. In fact, he was more likely the opposite. But his gray areas of morality make him a perfect titular character.

Christopher even said to Total Film magazine (via Games Radar), “I think of any character I've dealt with, Oppenheimer is by far the most ambiguous and paradoxical. Which, given that I've made three Batman films, is saying a lot.” It sure is!

The film, ‘Oppenheimer,’ will take us through Oppenheimer’s life and involvement on the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer is now a household name because of his leadership on the Manhattan Project. Without him, the hundreds of thousands of civilians who died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki may have lived much longer. But he’s lauded as a complicated figure; without the atomic bomb, the war would have likely lasted much longer and taken many other lives (although probably not as many innocent lives).

Regardless, Oppenheimer may have been unaware of exactly how the atomic bomb would be used when he built it. At first, he and the team were told they were in a race against Nazi Germany’s nuclear weapon development. But when Germany surrendered before either developed the weapon, the atomic bomb’s use was less clear.

After the devastating bombings in Japan, Oppenheimer spent much of his life advocating against using nuclear weapons. He was so far left politically that he was actually stripped of his security clearance during the Red Scare. In addition, probes into his personal life to see if he had Communist ties led to the publicity of his affair with Jean Tatlock, who suffered from depression and took her own life amid their affair.