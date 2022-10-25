Adidas Has a Dark History Rooted in Nazi Germany's Antisemitism

In a nutshell, after Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, a symbol of white supremacy, at a Balenciaga fashion show, all hell broke loose. In support of Ye, right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson invited Ye to his show, and Ye followed his T-shirt with some antisemitic comments, ranging from playing on the stereotype that Jews are good with money all the way to gaslighting the existence of Judaism as a religion and culture separate from Christianity and Black culture.

In a tweet that has since been removed, he said he would go “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”