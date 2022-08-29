Gamers Threaten to Boycott 'Hogwarts Legacy' After Alleged Anti-Semitism

Of the many enemies that players will face throughout the game, among them are members of the "Goblin Rebellion." Throughout the game, players will become privy to an ongoing war between wizards and goblins, the latter of which are depicted as the antagonists. Goblins are reportedly rebelling against wizards for not being able to own wands on their own.

The topic of the anti-Semitic depiction of goblins in the Wizarding World existed long before Hogwarts Legacy was on the horizon.