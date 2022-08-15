'Hogwarts Legacy' Delayed to 2023
Though it's been years since Harry Potter captivated fans with its novels and onscreen adaptations, the franchise has continuously tried to extend its lifespan with new content centered around the world crafted by author J.K. Rowling. Unfortunately, due to the controversial comments made by Rowling about the transgender community, the magic that once brought many fans comfort has become a tainted discussion.
That being said, it hasn't stopped video game developers from releasing new games set in the magical world of Hogwarts, and the most recent addition to that franchise will be the upcoming video game Hogwarts Legacy.
Unfortunately, the controversial yet highly anticipated title has had its release date pushed back — but thankfully, the developers have provided a firm release date with the announcement of its delay. Here's what you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy release.
What's the release date for 'Hogwarts Legacy'?
Originally, Hogwarts Legacy was announced with a holiday 2022 release date, though developer Portkey Games didn't reveal an exact date for the game's launch. In August, the company then announced that it would be pushing back the title's release date by a few weeks — but was finally able to provide some clarity as to when players can get their hands on it.
"Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC," the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account tweeted. "The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."
What's the release date for 'Hogwarts Legacy' on Nintendo Switch?
While the developer revealed the release date for the title's launch on consoles and PC, the release for Nintendo Switch will not be the same. This is sometimes the case with bigger titles, as the Switch isn't often capable to process larger titles, needing cloud streaming to be able to play them.
At this time, the developers have not revealed when exactly Switch players will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy, though it's expected to be sometime after Feb. 10. Portkey Games promised the Switch release date would be revealed "soon."
What is 'Hogwarts Legacy' about and when is it set?
Thought Hogwarts Legacy will build on the world created by J.K. Rowling, none of the characters mentioned in the various books and movies will be making an appearance in the upcoming title. Instead, the new game will center around a new student of your own creation who attends Hogwarts in the 1800s during one of the goblin rebellions. You'll fight against Ranrok, a goblin leading one of the infamous rebellions, as well as student Victor Rookwood and his group of cronies who band with Ranrok.
While the exact premise has yet to be revealed, it's clear that these two characters will be the main villains in the game, and you'll have to use your own magic and wits to help defeat them to protect Hogwarts and the wizarding world.