We Now Know Even More About the 'Harry Potter' Video Game 'Hogwarts Legacy'By Joseph Allen
Mar. 18 2022, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
The books and films may have concluded more than a decade ago, but the legacy of Harry Potter remains pretty powerful for many of its aging and new fans. In addition to the new film franchise and amusement parks all over the world, Harry Potter also has a video game set for release soon, and it looks to be the most immersive game ever set in this magical world.
Is 'Hogwarts Legacy' multiplayer?
Among the many questions that Harry Potter fans have about Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most pressing is whether the game will feature a multiplayer mode. For now, it seems the answer is no. Hogwarts Legacy is an expansive open world game in the style of something like Fallout, and adding multiplayer to that kind of open world game can be tricky.
It's possible that, at some point down the line after the game has been released, a multiplayer mode could be added to Hogwarts Legacy, in part to ensure that the game remains popular for years to come. After players have completed their single player campaigns, they may lose interest in the game if a multiplayer mode is not eventually added.
When does 'Hogwarts Legacy' take place?
Hogwarts Legacy will obviously be set primarily at Hogwarts, and characters will be given the opportunity to be sorted into one of four houses and even take classes. You'll start as a student late in their fifth year at the school, and combat will involve using various combinations of spells to exploit the weaknesses of your opponents. You'll also be able to customize your character, and take advantage of dozens of different spells.
Although Hogwarts Legacy will take place at Hogwarts, it will take place there in an era before the ones we've seen depicted on screen. The game is set in the 1800s, before the original franchise or even the Fantastic Beasts prequel series. As a result, there won't be very many familiar faces, and the story will instead focus on a possible rebellion of goblins against the wizarding world.
'Hogwarts Legacy' is set for a 2022 release.
The game was initially supposed to debut in 2021, but was delayed shortly after it was announced to 2022. Fans recently got their first sneak peak at what the game will look like with 14 minutes of footage that was shown during a PlayStation State of Play stream. The game will not be PlayStation exclusive, though, and will also be available on PC and XBox platforms.
The game has already been the subject of some controversy after news that the game's lead designer had to be pulled off the project after it was discovered that he had posted YouTube videos defending Gamergate. Warner Bros. has also had to explicitly clarify that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is not involved in the game's creation.
In spite of those controversies, anticipation for the game is high. When Hogwarts Legacy does come out, plenty of Potterheads will be thrilled to get to play it.